Carol Burnett, Judge Judy and More Gather to Honor Late Brady Bunch Actress Florence Henderson

Florence Henderson‘s friends and costars are remembering the legendary actress.

Stars such as Judge Judy Sheindlin, Carol Burnett and Katie Couric gathered for a memorial service at the Television Academy in North Hollywood on Sunday, giving speeches to honor the Brady Bunch matriarch.

“Florence was a girl for all seasons,” Sheindlin said at the ceremony. “Her youthful and positive spirit continue to surround me, although I wish she was peeking through the door. I know she is looking out for all the people that she loved, and I am thrilled to be among them.”

Others in attendance were Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron and her on-screen daughter Maureen McCormick.

“Beautiful day celebrating the loveliest lady Flo,” McCormick wrote on Twitter with a photo of Henderson.

Couric also appreciated her chance to honor the actress on social media. She wrote, “So honored 2 speak at memorial for Florence Henderson along w @ JudgeJudy @ carolburnett and her lovely kids.”

Henderson passed away at the age of 82 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering heart failure on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Several celebrities honored the actress following her death, including many Brady Bunch costars at a memorial service in December. McCormick, 60, shared several photos from the event featuring her TV siblings Christopher Knight (who played Peter), Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Mike Lookinland (Bobby) at the event.