Christina El Moussa Officially Files for Divorce — How Did She Respond to Ex Tarek’s Request for Spousal Support?

Christina El Moussa has finally submitted her divorce documents — six months after ex Tarek filed and requested spousal support.

In the court documents, which have been obtained by PEOPLE, the Flip of Flop star, 34, cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split from Tarek, 35, and requests joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, who turns 2 on Aug. 20.

Christina also requests spousal support from Tarek and asks the court to terminate his spousal support request that was filed along with his divorce petition in January and that he be responsible for all legal costs she incurs as part of the divorce proceedings.

RELATED VIDEO: Flip or Flop Star Tarek El Moussa Files For Divorce From Wife And Co-Star Christina

The former couple continue to star on their hit HGTV series as the divorce proceeds and Christina continues in a new relationship with businessman Doug Spedding.

“Their children are only a few years apart, so they’ve been doing a lot of activities with the kids: ice skating, swimming, BBQs, just low-key stuff at home,” a source has told PEOPLE of Christina and Spedding.

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive! Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Will ‘Always Love’ Christina – And Says They Committed To Not ‘Messing Up’ Their Kids

In March, Tarek — who moved out of his family’s Yorba Linda, California, home last summer and now lives in Newport Beach — told PEOPLE he’s currently splitting custody of Taylor and Brayden “pretty much 50-50” with Christina, and said the divorce has been an “adjustment” for the entire family.

He admitted he’s dated casually since the split, but said he’s “so far from even considering a new relationship.” And even if he does remarry someday, he believes he and Christina will “probably always spend holidays together” with their kids.

“We’re getting through this by staying great friends and being the best parents possible,” he said. “Divorced couples who fight their whole lives really mess up their kids. We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit — that we’re still a family even if we’re not together.’ ”