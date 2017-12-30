Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Husband Conor Woodman Are Splitting

Fleabag writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her husband are splitting up, a source tells PEOPLE.

The actress, 32, and her husband Conor Woodman, 43, have separated and will be filing for divorce. The two lived together in London.

“They’ve been separated for a little while now,” the source tells PEOPLE.

A rep for the actress confirmed the split to PEOPLE.

WATCH: Bingeworthy Best of 2017: ‘Better Things’ is a Feminist Story That is Funny and Moving

The two first started dating in 2012 while the actress was working on a London production of Jack Thorne’s Mydidae. The documentary filmmaker approached her after watching her in the play.