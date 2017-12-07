A Tale of Two Coreys Offers an Inside Look at Hollywood's Darkest Secrets

The official trailer for A Tale of Two Coreys is here.

The Lifetime original film will follow the lives of young Corey Feldman — who executive-produced the flick — and Corey Haim as they attempt to navigate their quick, and sometimes confusing, rise to stardom.

Having first worked together on The Lost Boys in 1987, Feldman (portrayed by Elijah Marcano and Scott Bosely) and the late Haim (played by Justin Ellings and Casey Leach) became teenage Hollywood heartthrobs, collaborating on a handful of projects. As the duo continued to grow, their lives began to spiral out of control, and they found themselves enthralled in a world of constant partying and drugs. Before they knew it, Feldman and Haim allegedly began suffering through years of sexual abuse from Hollywood insiders, a secret they kept for years.

In his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, Feldman, 46, claimed that he and Haim, who died in 2010, had been sexually abused by people in the industry.

“There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and they’re some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I’m saying right now. They want me dead,” he told The View while promoting the book.

The former Lost Boys star wrote a series of impassioned tweets in October explaining that his reluctance to disclose the names of his or anyone else’s abusers comes from his desire to protect his family.

“For the record, I will not be going on a talk show to disclose names of my abusers or anyone else’s abusers. So please stop asking me to do so,” Feldman wrote. “The practice of sensationalizing this topic with no plan of action or protection for my family would prove fruitless. I have been through enough!”

“This is not about fear of being sued!” he later tweeted. “Yes, that’s a real possibility. But the bigger reason is safety for my family.”

Feldman went on to claim that the previous things he’s said about the topic had damaged his career, all the while begging other people who witnessed his alleged abuse to come forward and help verify his account.

“[I’m] already over this,” he said. “My career was shut down, I have been mocked and shamed for doing what I have done to this point! I would love to see others come forward as there are many other witnesses to the crimes I have addressed. Still not one of my peers has offered up anything in a decade!”

He did say, though, that he is hoping to find a way to bring his Hollywood abusers to justice.

“That said I am working on a plan that may be a way forward to shed some light on this situation! If I can figure out a way to get actual justice while not risking my safety and well being, you will know when that time comes. As for now, I’m glad people are talking and I pray that others come forward!” he said.

“Nobody should live their lives in fear except those who committed these heinous crimes in the first place!” Feldman continued. “I have faith God will see this through!”

A Tale of Two Coreys premieres on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.