Kellie Pickler is taking on daytime television.

The country singer and reality TV star, 31, is now co-hosting a new daytime talk show, Pickler & Ben, with Emmy-winning journalist Ben Aaron.

Taping in Nashville, the one-hour show, executive produced by country superstar Faith Hill, will feature interviews with celebrities and experts in the fields of food, décor, entertaining and gardening.

“It’s a lifestyle show so it’s of course talking and interviewing people, but really shining a light on small businesses and special talents,” Picker told PEOPLE Now last October.

Airing five days a week, the show will also welcome guest entrepreneurs to “sell their brand and their product and help make their dreams become a reality,” Pickler said.

Pickler & Ben premieres Sept. 18 (check local listings).