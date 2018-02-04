Steve Irwin‘s vision for his children has been realized.

An exclusive first look at the Irwin family’s new Animal Planet series — which will follow Terri and her two children, Bindi, 19, and Robert Irwin, 14, as they run the Australia Zoo and travel the world protecting and celebrating animals — features a throwback clip of the late Crocodile Hunter envisioning a future for his family.

“Is there anything in this world that would make me want to give away what I’m doing now? Yes there is,” Irwin, who passed away in 2006 at the age of 44, said in his emotional confession.

He continued, “When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up. When they’re ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside and I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life.”

Newspix/Getty

Although a lot has changed with the family’s zoo since Irwin’s death, but in the preview of their new show, Terri revealed, “It’s still very family-run.”

She also added that Robert “is out visiting the zoo animals every day. He’s so much like his dad.”

“Every single animal here at Australia Zoo truly is like family to us,” Robert explained. “I just love it here. Every day is a new adventure.”

Animal Planet

Following Irwin’s death, 19-year-old Bindi has hosted the Discovery Kids series Bindi, the Jungle Girl and co-created a series of books called Bindi Wildlife Adventures, while Robert has hosted the wildlife series Wild But True on Discovery Kids and has introduced exotic animals to Jimmy Fallon on the comedian’s late-night show.

“Dad was amazing because he left this legacy that people will never forget,” Bindi told PEOPLE last year.

“He didn’t just say to love the cute and cuddly animals — he tried to get people to understand and respect the animals like crocodiles and snakes and really break down those barriers,” she added. “For us, we really want to carry on in dad’s footsteps and make sure that everything he worked so hard for continues on in the future.”

The Irwin family’s new show will premiere sometime in fall 2018.