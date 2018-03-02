Following news of his firing this week, Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin says he’s “heartbroken” to be leaving the show.

Franklin — who created both Full House and the sequel series Fuller House — took to Instagram Wednesday, when he addressed his exit from the Netflix show.

“I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House,” Franklin, 63, began his caption, which accompanied an on-set photo of himself with Full House and Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

“Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy,” he continued.

Franklin concluded: “I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”

On Wednesday, EW confirmed that the creator and showrunner was fired and would no longer be a part of the Netflix sitcom, which followed reported complaints about his behavior in the writers’ room.

Franklin has been accused of being verbally abusive and making inappropriate statements in the writers’ room and on set, according to Variety, which first reported the news.

As a result of the allegations, Franklin, is out as Fuller House‘s showrunner and Warner Bros. TV, which produces the series, has declined to renew the veteran TV writer’s production deal.

“We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement.

In a separate statement, a Netflix spokesperson said, “Fuller House will return for a fourth season, as planned. We hope to go into production in the next few months.”