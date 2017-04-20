Boy Banders in the Ballroom! Find Out Why Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter & One Direction Will Be Part of DWTS

Backstreet’s back!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Monday’s Dancing with the Stars will feature iconic songs from famous girl groups and boy bands and Backstreet Boys’ own Nick Carter will be sliding into the guest judge’s seat. Audiences will also see the return of pro-dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who has been sidelined following his calf injury.

That’s not the only surprise: It’s Team Dances with men vs. women!

The boy band — Bonner Bolton, Nick Viall, David Ross and Rashad Jennings— will dance to a medley of “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block and “Best Song Ever” by One Direction.

As for the girl band, consisting of Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Normani Kordei and Heather Morris, they will be dancing to a medley of “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons, “No Scrubs” by TLC and “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony.

As for who is dancing to what, see below for Monday’s pairings:

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – Samba – “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – Rumba – “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – Tango – “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by The Four Tops

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – Paso Doblé – “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue

Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy – Salsa – “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Rumba – “Waterfalls” by TLC

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – Argentine Tango – “I Want You Back” by *NSYNC

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – Jive – “Fun, Fun, Fun” by The Beach Boys

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.