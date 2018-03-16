9 of the Most Memorable Female U.S. Presidents in Pop Culture

GEENA DAVIS AS MACKENZIE ALLEN IN COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF

Davis played President Allen, the titular character in the show Commander-in-Chief. Davis' character is the first female vice president before she becomes the president. Her presidency starts with controversy: Before he died, the president asked her to resign so the Speaker of the House could assume the position. Because she does not agree with his policies, she chooses not to resign — becoming the first female president.