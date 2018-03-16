TV
9 of the Most Memorable Female U.S. Presidents in Pop Culture
These ladies changed the game in their respective shows and films — making history that has yet to take place in real life
ROBIN WRIGHT AS CLAIRE UNDERWOOD IN HOUSE OF CARDS
Wright played the vice president, first lady and at one point, acting president in House of Cards — that is, until sexual assault allegations against former co-star Kevin Spacey saw him leaving the show and the fictional White House. She'll step into the new season as the first female president.
GEENA DAVIS AS MACKENZIE ALLEN IN COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF
Davis played President Allen, the titular character in the show Commander-in-Chief. Davis' character is the first female vice president before she becomes the president. Her presidency starts with controversy: Before he died, the president asked her to resign so the Speaker of the House could assume the position. Because she does not agree with his policies, she chooses not to resign — becoming the first female president.
CHERRY JONES AS ALLISON TAYLOR IN 24
Jones said that her portrayal of the president was inspired by Eleanor Roosevelt, Golda Meier and John Wayne. She plays the role in the show's seventh and eighth seasons, where she's forced to deal with terrorist threats and personal family attacks.
NATALIE PORTMAN AS TAFFY DALE IN MARS ATTACKS
Starring as the daughter of Jack Nicholson — who plays the president — and Glenn Close, Portman's teenage character becomes president after Martians invade earth, killing her parents and every other elected official in the country.
PATRICIA WETTIG AS CAROLINE REYNOLDS IN PRISON BREAK
You don't want to mess with Wettig's Prison Break character, a vice president who becomes the commander-in-chief after the president is (mysteriously) assassinated.
MARCIA CROSS AS CLAIRE HAAS IN QUANTICO
The former Desperate Housewife star went on to become president in the FBI-focused series Quantico, which stars Priyanka Chopra as an FBI recruit who is under suspicion of being involved in a terrorist attack. Cross' character was the vice president first, and then got the job after the president resigned.
BELLAMY YOUNG AS MELLIE GRANT ON SCANDAL
First the first lady, Grant becomes the first female president in the fictional 2018 presidential election. She wins the election through the help of Olivia Pope, mastermind political operative and her husband's former mistress.
LYNDA CARTER AS OLIVIA MARSDIN IN SUPERGIRL
From Wonder Woman to President of the United States, actress Carter plays Marsdin, a president on earth who is actually an alien — though the public doesn't know that!
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS AS SELINA MEYER IN VEEP
Louis-Dreyfus has won an astounding six Emmys for her hilarious portrayal of Meyer, a senator from Maryland who becomes vice president and eventually president — with plenty of humor-filled antics along the way. The show, which has run for six seasons, is all sorts of progressive when it comes to female leaders: When Meyer eventually loses her bid for reelection, she does so to another female candidate.
