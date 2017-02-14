Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon Face Off in Feud

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Red Sox and Yankees. Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac. Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

Hollywood’s most storied feud is coming to FX and the first extended trailer for Feud shows that it’ll be jammed with gorgeous costumes, familiar faces and juicy drama.

“There was never a rivalry like theirs,” opens Catherine Zeta-Jones, playing legendary actress Olivia de Havilland. “For over half a century, they hated each other and we loved them for it.”

Short trailers and Entertainment Weekly’s First Look have teased the latest anthology series from Ryan Murphy, but this footage digs deeper into the relationship of Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Davis (Susan Sarandon), while also introducing Alfred Molina and Stanley Tucci’s characters.

In giving the series a B review, EW’s Jeff Jensen praised the work of the two leading ladies: “What grips you and holds you are the marvelous performances by huge stars of today playing huge stars of yesteryear.”

Feud premieres March 5 on FX.