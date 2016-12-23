Seinfeld Fans Rejoice, It's Festivus! See the Best 'Holiday' Reactions from Twitter

Grab your aluminum poles and your yearly grievances, because it’s that time of year again — Festivus!

The tradition, which was started in a Season 9 episode of Seinfeld in 1997, serves as an alternative to the perceived commercialization of Christmas and was created by George Costanza’s (Jason Alexander) father, Frank (Jerry Stiller).

Thanks to NBC sitcom, fans — including Alexander — took to Twitter on Friday to share their “Airing of Grievances” and “Feats of Strength.”

Happy Festivus to all. Make merry round your pole. Be strong. And try not to shout your grievances. May the Farce be w you.

💖The Costanza's — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 23, 2016

Hello again, I hope everyone is having a Happy Festivus! It's once again time for my annual #AiringofGrievances… pic.twitter.com/pZfRtAUtZN — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

Today is Festivus. The pole is up and once again this year I have a lot of problems with you people. #AiringofGrievances — Kingpin Milonas (@brianmilonas) December 23, 2016

Some fans took the opportunity to just air it all out.

I'm stuck in a checkout line with an unlabeled ham. Always double check that your ham is labeled. #AiringofGrievances — Greg Dessau (@gdessau) December 23, 2016

Stop ordering crap from catalogs. The house is full of enough junk. #AiringofGrievances — Robot Devil (@Mr_CookieFace) December 23, 2016

Shoppers, hang up the phone & look both ways BEFORE u go into parking lot from store 2 car! #AiringofGrievances — Harry Alexander (@HarryAl19769558) December 23, 2016

#AiringOfGrievances … hamsters are nothing more than tailless rats planning one day to usurp humanity — do not celebrate them! 🚫🐹 — Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) December 23, 2016

16. When you ask for a steak or burger to be cooked medium and its cooked well. #AiringofGrievances — Festivus Cory (@corydtweets) December 23, 2016

A few years ago I complained that my colleague @CoryBooker didn't retweet me enough. Apparently he can't take a hint. #AiringofGrievances — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

#AiringofGrievances People who won't mow their lawn because they think the blooming weeds "look pretty" — Deplorable Me (@TuPatShakur) December 23, 2016

Humans should be space traveling by now #Festivus #AiringofGrievances — KojiCianBalor  (@QuinnBalor) December 23, 2016

Some fans of the show celebrated by airing out their issues with the President-elect Donald Trump via Twitter.

I got a lot of problems with @realDonaldTrump And now you're gonna hear about it! #Festivus #AiringofGrievances — Joe Wos (@WosisMe) December 23, 2016

America, we elected a goddamn orange narcissist with hands the size of dimes to be our president. #AiringofGrievances — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) December 23, 2016

A few people shared their issues about fellow drivers.

People who park inches from my vehicle. I'm neither svelte nor flexible. #HappyFestivus #AiringofGrievances pic.twitter.com/nv6tzYQR94 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 23, 2016

Double parkers should be subject to a citizen's arrest. #AiringofGrievances #Festivus — Carlton Huffman (@CarltonHuffman) December 23, 2016

If you cannot drive, then don't drive. Get the f**k off the road.#AiringOfGrievances pic.twitter.com/WgmXajqoFJ — baked.in.stl 😏 (@propapergirl) December 23, 2016

Learn how to merge on the fucking interstate #AiringofGrievances — rn (@1_TraumaICURN) December 23, 2016

#HappyFestivus! The Festivus pole is up, let #AiringofGrievances begin! People who don't signal. Come on, it's easy! It's all in the wrist. pic.twitter.com/ASUwyZa56b — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 23, 2016

14. People who travel in the left lane. Its for passing only, you idiots #AiringofGrievances — Festivus Cory (@corydtweets) December 23, 2016

Celebrate Dec. 23 with the clip above!