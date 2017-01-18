What's Your Favorite New TV Show? PEOPLE Readers Feel the Love for This Is Us

What’s good, TV fans?

In a poll surveying the best and brightest of recent TV offerings, an exclusive panel of PEOPLE readers chose NBC’s breakout tearjerker This Is Us by a landslide!

According to one fan, “The first episode of This Is Us had me hooked, and I’ve loved every one since.”

“I love the creativity of the writing in This Is Us,” wrote another viewer. “This show appeals to all age groups and the surprising twists are a treat. The endless possibilities of the character storylines really excite me and make me impatient for the next episode. Most weeks I shed a tear or two, making it true framed. Kudos to NBC!”

Says another fan: “I love the story in the show and each episode keeps you guessing what will happen next or when we will find out certain things! I usually can’t watch an episode without crying at least once!”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.