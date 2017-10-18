After more than two decades, Fashion Police is ending its run.

The network announced Wednesday that the iconic E! series will sign off with a special episode, Fashion Police: The Farewell, on Nov. 27.

Hosted by Melissa Rivers, the special will reveal never-before-seen footage — including a previously unaired 80s-themed episode featuring the late show co-creator and long-running host, Joan Rivers. (Watch a sneak peek above.)

Fashion Police was helmed by the legendary comedian since its inception in 1995, covering every major award show and fashion event with Joan’s signature sharp wit.

After Joan died at 81 in September 2014 — a week after she stopped breathing during throat surgery — the franchise continued with the blessing of her daughter and executive producer on the show since its launch, Melissa, 49, who became a co-host in 2015.

“Thank you to E! for having the vision to see the potential of Fashion Police which changed both the entertainment and fashion industries,” Melissa said in a statement. “I am truly proud to be part of this legacy.”

In addition to Melissa, the current panel also includes Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho. The upcoming special will look back at the show’s most memorable moments, from the many celebrity guests to all the outrageous fashion debates over the years.

The special will revisit some of the funniest and most beloved segments, such as “Bitch Stole My Look,” “Guess Me from Behind,” and “Starlet or Streetwalker.” It will also feature surprise celebrity guests, taking viewers behind-the-scenes with insider scoop from cast and crew.

Fashion Police: The Farewell airs Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on E!