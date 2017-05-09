Farrah Abraham Visits the Grave of Her Daughter’s Father, Who Died Just 1 Month Before She Was Born

Farrah Abraham paid tribute to the father of her child, Derek Underwood, who tragically passed away before their daughter Sophia was born.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Teen Mom OG star wished her former boyfriend a happy birthday. The photo featured Underwood’s gravesite, decorated with a baseball bat, blue flowers, daisies and a stuffed puppy.

Happy Birthday Daddy Derek! We all love you so much thank you for always watching over us ❤️ A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 8, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

“Happy Birthday Daddy Derek!” Abraham, 25, wrote in the caption. “We all love you so much thank you for always watching over us.”

Underwood died in a car accident on December 28, 2008, when Abraham was eight months pregnant. Although Abraham was estranged from him at the time of his death, she wrote in her book My Teenage Dream Ended that Underwood was “my first love, my only true love.”

Sitting down with Bethenny Frankel on her show Bethenny in 2013, Abraham said she would have married Underwood had he not died.

“I probably wouldn’t be where I am if I had that life,” Abraham said.

In loving memory of Daddy Derek 12/28/2008 we love and miss you and we wanted to share this video with others who lost a loved one around the holidays. Much love, strength and success in 2017 were so excited to continue our journey God has blessed us with 💐 A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:28pm PST

In December, the mother of one posted a video on Instagram with her daughter on the eighth anniversary of Underwood’s death.

“In loving memory of Daddy Derek 12/28/2008 we love and miss you and we wanted to share this video with others who lost a loved one around the holidays,” she wrote in the caption.