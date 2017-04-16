Farrah Abraham Slams Her Teen Mom OG Costars as the 'Three Stooges' in Easter Post

Farrah Abraham is resurrecting shade at her fellow Teen Mom OG stars this Easter.

The mother shared a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Sophia’s pink Easter basket on Twitter Saturday night. Instead of a message about the holiday or her child, however, she slammed her MTV costars Amber Portwood, Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra and Maci Bookout.

“It’s Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs…sh!” Abraham, 25, wrote.

The reality star is no stranger to feuding with her castmates, who all initially starred on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

“She’s just not a person that I want to attach myself with,” Portwood, 26, said during a recent appearance on PEOPLE Now.

Baltierra also didn’t hold back on disclosing her true opinions about her fellow teen mom.

“When you listen to what she says, most of the time when she answers stuff she doesn’t make sense anyways,” the 25-year-old explained.

It's Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs 🐝🐝🐝 sh! pic.twitter.com/3tUXD5hN4j — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) April 16, 2017

Portwood, who is engaged to fiancé Matt Baier, believes that Abraham “says things that people want to hear.”

“I do not want kids today who are watching the show to think that that is a strong woman,” said Portwood. “That is not a strong woman. That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like.”

While Baltierra says Abraham is “wacky,” Portwood says the one word she would describe her as is “sadness.” Adds Portwood: “She’s trying to be something that she’s not.”

Baltierra, who received backlash on Tuesday after pulling a fake pregnancy stunt, says about Abraham: “I feel like she needs help, like severe counseling to really figure out what’s ever going on — to help her help herself.”

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Portwood previously announced she’d be departing the reality show after the reunion showed Portwood and Abraham in an explosive fight after Abraham claimed that Portwood’s older fiancé Matt Baier looked like a pedophile because he was dating Portwood.

The women stood taunting each other while producers and mediator Dr. Drew Pinsky tried to restrain Portwood. A fight between Baier and Abraham’s father, Michael, also ensued, which ended with Baier shoving Michael to the ground.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.