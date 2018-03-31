Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Celebrates Her Settlement Against MTV with a Pair of $1090 Sneakers

Farrah Abraham and MTV may have parted ways, but the former Teen Mom OG star says she is still using money from the network to treat herself to shopping sprees.

The TV reality star, 26, shared a photo of her new Louis Vuitton sneakers on Instagram Friday, celebrating her “win” after her settlement with Viacom, MTV’s parent company.

“Thank you @louisvuitton for congratulating me on my win with the settlement 🥂 #GoodFriday just got better! #lvambassador #lvarchlight #sneakers#reserve #spring #2018 #Art #Fashion 💯❤🥂.”

The mother of one purchased the black and white sneakers which retail at $1090.

Abraham reached a settlement with Viacom earlier this week after she sued them for $5 million last month, claiming she was fired because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry.

On Tuesday, Abraham’s lawyer filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the suit, according to Texas court documents obtained by The Blast.

In the documents, Abraham confirmed that the parties “amicably settled” the matter, though no terms of the settlement were released. The dismissal was filed with prejudice, which means the case cannot be brought back to court.

“I’m happy Viacom wanted to settle and I’m thrilled with the outcome,” Abraham told PEOPLE. “I did the right thing by filing a lawsuit. I honestly felt that if I didn’t stand firm I would have regretted it my entire life and I would have thought my entire life ‘I should have sued!'”

Farrah Abraham Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

“Reality TV is a place where I’ve been very successful and have made history multiple times for social change, justice, and showing where society needs to be challenged and changed,” she continued. “My recent work with MTV ended on the highest note, and it’s a confirmation to me that I’ve been able to impact production and the network for the better, and I hope that they continue with their willingness to listen to creators, developers, and leaders to improve the exhausted forms of shows and adapt to the next levels.”

In the original complaint, Abraham, who is a mom to 8-year-old daughter Sophia, alleged Viacom “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotypes.” The 26-year-old previously released sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment in 2013 and 2014 with porn star James Deen, and since then, she has done adult webcam shows and appearances at strip clubs, as well as sex toy endorsements.

“We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” a Viacom spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. “Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

She sued for emotional pain, emotional suffering, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and other damages.