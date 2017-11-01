Farrah Abraham Says Viacom Did Not Fire Her from Teen Mom OG After Social Media Rant

It seems Farrah Abraham still has her reality TV job.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, shared a Facebook post Wednesday, writing, “Viacom Legal Confirms I have not been fired, I have not breached my contract”.”

Viacom is the parent company that owns MTV.

Despite remaining on the reality show, Abraham continued her social media rant, writing that if she wasn’t fired from the MTV reality show , “Why has filming stopped?!”

She called out the shows producer, Morgan J. Freeman, as well as his 11th St. Productions company and others associated with the show for allegedly being “unprofessional, fake, women hater, press hungry,” and a slew of other names, accusing them of “taking advantage” of her.

“that’s why I don’t share a stage, I have security, I’ve gone to therapy!” she wrote in Wednesday’s post. “Do not beat up, instigate physical fights, ruin and break a women’s self esteem, degrade women, this hate this criminal behavior bad business practices end today!”

She continued, “My daughter , my family,my self have all suffered for the contrived, malicious hate crime against me. God is great as I have rose above and am success beyond all of these set backs! I look forward to sharing more in my first #BussinessBook 📒 Thank you for making this world a better place with me!”

Viacom and MTV did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Monday night, the mother of one shared an angry Facebook post saying that Viacom “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private !”

Her long Facebook rant came just hours after she did a pornographic Halloween-themed web cam show.

Abraham, who has starred in adult videos and has a sex toy line, wrote, “I am proud of myself not giving in to be sex shamed by Viacom network, Proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an Advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different feilds and scale them.”

The reality star then went on to reference the Harvey Weinstein scandal, while calling herself MTV’s “biggest talent.”

She continued, “Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behavior against a professional hard working, honest mother.”

Abraham shared the post on the same day the new trailer for season 7 of Teen Mom OG was released. She, along with her 8-year-old daughter Sophia, are featured heavily.