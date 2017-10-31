Farrah Abraham Says She Was Fired from MTV's Teen Mom for Being Adult Entertainer

Farrah Abraham says she was fired from MTV’s hit reality show Teen Mom OG in a late night post on Monday.

The reality star, 26, wrote in a Facebook post that Viacom, the parent company that owns MTV, “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private !”

Her long Facebook rant came just hours after she did a pornographic Halloween-themed web cam show.

Abraham, who has starred in adult videos and has a sex toy range, continued, writing, “I am proud of myself not giving in to be sex shamed by Viacom network, Proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an Advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different feilds and scale them.”

The reality star then went on to reference the Harvey Weinstein scandal, while calling herself MTV’s “biggest talent”.

“Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behavior against a professional hard working, honest mother,” the mother of one, Sophia, 8, continued.

PEOPLE has reached out to MTV for comment.

Not done yet, the adult entertainer said no one but God had the right to judge her.

“Cheers to basically winning against hurtful disgusting executives who do way more in their personal lives then what I could ever be judged for-I will never be broken by hateful wrong people and if everyone else is brained washed, on drugs, pills, scheming thinking their at the top of their power trips I WISH to always be apart- I give this chapter of my life to GOD & all of his glory & to justice in court.”

“If God’s for you who dare be against you. I look forward to writing my first business book and sharing all of these life changing experiences in detail , from scheming producers & executives to jealous celebrities ,what to do to over come , not be shattered & stay true to the free world we live in ! #USA #AMERICA Get out there a keep being you! Your much better then all the politics & the people at the top who could never be at the top if it wasn’t for you! #godisgood,” she concluded.

Abraham’s alleged firing came on the same day the new trailer for Teen Mom OG season 7 was released. She, along with her daughter feature heavily, and promoted her claims they were being “exploited.”