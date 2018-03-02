Farrah Abraham has a new man in her life — she’s dating stuntman Aden Stay.

“I’m super lucky,” Abraham, 26, tells PEOPLE. “When you find someone and you have that connection, I think [that] is so rare.”

She adds: “He’s pretty amazing — hopefully he will ‘stay’ around.”

Farrah Abraham and Aden Stay MEGA

The former Teen Mom OG star previously was linked to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran for more than two years, but the pair called it quits in April 2017. Her relationship with Saran was the first to be documented on the show since her high school boyfriend, Derek Underwood, died in a car accident two months before their daughter, Sophia, now 9, was born.

“When I met Sophia’s father, it was like love at first sight,” she says. “Luckily, I’ve been blessed to work around some great people and met [Aden] and it was kind of like love at first sight again. I honestly felt for a while I didn’t deserve to have an amazing relationship or if that would ever happen. So if I was single for the rest of my life, I was more than prepared to enjoy that journey.”

Stay, who has worked on movies like Pitch Perfect 3 and Logan, not only has working in entertainment in common with Abraham, but also parenthood — he has two daughters from a previous relationship.

“It’s a lot when we have such different responsibilities when we’re parents trying to date,” she says. “It has been a challenge for me being a parent and having an amazing relationship.”

Abraham says Sophia was a “mix of emotions” when it came to approving of her new man, but that she “loves him.” Sophia even compares him to Garfield “because he has orange hair.”

MEGA

Though she’s in a great relationship, Abraham says she wants to focus on blending her and Stay’s families before thinking about having more kids.

“Sophia used to beg mommy like, ‘You need to date, you need to get married, you need to have kids!’ ” she says. “We’ve actually grown into this phase where we’re thankful for the time that we have together.”

“Now that we’re transitioning with someone who is great and amazing and loves God, loves my daughter, I love his children and everything, I think we just need to take our time and let that come together in a positive way so no one’s confused,” she continues. “We may have some family therapy, and I’m a big advocate for therapy. It has helped me, and I got to make sure everyone is happy.”