Farrah Abraham‘s time on the Teen Mom franchise may have come to an end.

The MTV personality, who audiences first met on 16 and Pregnant and currently stars on Teen Mom OG, made multiple accusations about the network in a scathing Instagram post on Monday, in which she blasted the show as “hateful” and “horrible,” and said that she is “moving on” from the series.

“Never apologize for being an ambitious, confident, and strong minded women, as I become the best Farrah I can be, I won’t let a man or network be little me, try to break me, lie about who I am to my core, I’m bullied, surrounded & hurt by all the manipulation, I no longer will allow as a protective mother this vulgar behavior, these crews aren’t trust worthy this ‘mtv family’ is a disgusting gang of power tripping failed producers & executives who have failed,” Abraham, 26, began her comment, which she accompanied alongside a Teen Mom OG promo of her speaking with executive producer Morgan, who said she was a “problem” to work with.

Abraham, who also works as an adult entertainer, went on to allege that MTV canceled her dating show, “purposely provoking made up hate to try to limit my episodes your actions have consequences like teen mom should have made you aware.”

She also claimed that MTV cast and crew members she’s worked with “always plot, schemes, spew their false, jealousy, hateful, discrimination & harass someone for their sexual freedoms.”

“I will no longer allow this hateful horrible show around my family, it’s sad producers ruin their top leading networks show because they let their ego, politics, hate, discrimination & horrible sexual harassment behavior ruin a show,” she wrote.

“Statistically I am the 1 out of 10 teen mom who over came the struggles & difficulties and excel, I’ve shown my life to the upmost so we all can watch a grow as I’ve done this @Viacom doesn’t stay true to the social cause, my social justice has been served in fighting the horrible stigma surrounding being a teen mom,” she continued.

In Abraham’s perspective, her “brand has Out shined the Teen Mom brand I’m not glamorizing teen pregnancy,” she wrote. “My brand and who I am is fashionable, with class , makeup etc, this is how I was raised & if that’s Glamorous then let it be! I started this show & i’ve out grown the show & moving on from this show.”

She concluded: “I’m not stuck down in a teen mom pit with fake friends, relationships, horrible producing, not safe for my child environments, unlawful ethics & companies, depression,etc. I don’t conduct myself like Viacom’s horrible disgusting ethics & I certainly am raising my daughter to treat people better then MTV’s horrible behavior, our next generation should learn to love humans & treat each other with kindness. Thanks Be To God🙌🏼❤️”

The mother of one’s fiery Instagram post comes two months after she previously blasted Viacom on social media.

In early November, Abraham unleashed a rant in which she claimed she had been fired by Viacom (MTV’s parent company) because she is in the adult entertainment industry. She later backtracked, saying Viacom’s legal team had not terminated her contract.

In a promo released at the end of November, the reality star was faced with a tough decision during a sit-down conversation with the executive producer: she can either pursue her career as an adult video performer or continue to star on the MTV series.

Abraham was told, “If you choose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film you.”

She did not take the news well and fired back at him, saying, “Who are you to tell someone to choose one thing? F—— shoot me for being who I am!”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.