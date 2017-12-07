Teen Mom Farrah Abraham's Mother Shares a Sexy, Pre-Wedding Boudoir Photo Taken for Her Groom

Sexy mama!

In early November, Farah Abraham‘s mom, Debra Danielsen, tied the knot with Dr. David Merz — he appeared in last season’s Teen Mom OG — at their “under-the-sea” wedding in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

For her big day, Danielsen wore a flowing and fitted lace mermaid gown from formal wear department store David’s Bridal. “Loving my dress! Thanks #DavidsBridal,” she captioned a photo of herself donning her gown on her big day.

“Under-The-Sea” Wedding official #Debra&David wedding photos #teenmomog #teenmom2 #WEtv #Heartlandphotos #fantasy Wedding #mermaidhair #mermaiddress #family A post shared by Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen1) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:03am PST

But prior to her nuptials, Danielsen stripped down for a sizzling boudoir photoshoot.

“Wedding pre-shot,” she captioned an image shared to Twitter on Tuesday. She appears to wear a bedazzled thong bodysuit while sitting on a bedroom bench with her bare legs exposed.

She added the hashtags: #sexyweddingshots #photosforgroom #makingmemories.”

While Danielsen and Abraham, 26, have long had a contentious relationship, which has been captured on the MTV show, the mother and daughter laid their differences aside for the wedding, which the Teen Mom OG star attended.

This is going in the family books! Congrats! To my mom & step dad 🎉✨💍 #tiedtheknot #married #wedding A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:21am PST

Abraham shared inside photos from the ceremony to Instagram on Nov. 6, including snapshots of the wedding invitations and favors for attendees that read, “You Call It Madness. We Call It Family.”

“This is going in the family books!” Abraham captioned a series of images shared to social media. ” Congrats! To my mom & step dad 🎉✨💍 #tiedtheknot #married#wedding.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.