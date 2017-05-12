Why Farrah Abraham's Mom Kept Her Engagement a Secret from the Teen Mom Star

Family first? Not so much for Farrah Abraham‘s mom!

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition, the Teen Mom OG star is admittedly “upset” when mother Debra Danielsen opts to leave the show temporarily to attend a beer festival with her new boyfriend.

“I like to be surprised, I like to go on little trips, too, but now when it’s a Family Boot Camp and you need to be working on your family,” says Abraham, 25.

Danielsen responds, “I’m not going to lose my boyfriend.”

Abraham fires back, “You can lose your daughter because you want to choose a man over your daughter.”

But what Abraham doesn’t know is that her mom is anticipating a big life development soon — and consciously choosing to cut her daughter out of the equation.

Says Danielsen, “I feel like I’d be hurting her to tell her about a possible engagement with my boyfriend because it might make her feel upset or abandoned — so I’m not going to tell her.”

In a confessional interview, Abraham says of her mom’s behavior, “To me it’s just, like, manipulation … but it’s not, though.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.