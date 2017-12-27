Teen Mom: Why Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sophia Says She 'Never Wants to See' Her Grandma Again

Weddings usually bring families together, but this one might tear Farrah Abraham‘s apart.

The Teen Mom OG star struggles to maintain the balance between her 8-year-old daughter Sophia and her mother, Debra Danielsen, in a sneak peek of Monday night’s episode.

During the clip, Sophia begins to growl at the mere mention of her grandmother’s wedding to Dr. David Merz.

“Where is David today? We didn’t see him,” Abraham asks her mother during lunch.

“He’s been working. And then we’re getting ready to get the wedding together — we’re working on the wedding,” Danielsen says.

Sophia scowls as her mother attempts to laugh it off while looking down at her menu.

Farrah Abraham (left) and Sophia MTV

Danielsen, undeterred, continues, “I went dress shopping with grandma,” and shows Abraham a picture of her dress on her iPhone.

Abraham tries to include Sophia by showing her the photo, asking, “Do you like the dress, Soph?” But her daughter continues to growl while throwing her crayons at the table.

“Are you angry? What’s going on? Do I need to go talk to you?” Abraham asks her, leading her away from the table.

As Abraham and Sophia walk into the restroom, the cameras don’t follow, but audio picks up what Abraham asks her daughter.

“You’re not happy hearing about the wedding because it’s upsetting?” she asks.

Sophia replies, “I never want to see her again if she gets married to David.”

There’s probably a happy ending, though: The couple did tie the knot in early November

Teen Mom OG airs every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.