Farrah Abraham is throwing some major shade at Teen Mom.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the MTV show received a 2018 Critic’ Choice Awards nomination for best unstructured reality series. To celebrate the nomination, the Twitter account Teen Mom News posted a tweet about the news.

“NEWS: #TeenMom Is nominated for Best Unstructured Reality Series at the 2018 #CriticsChoice Awards! @AmberLPortwood,” the account posted.

Despite the honorable nom, Abraham, 26, was evidently not impressed and expressed her opinion that she believes the show, which is up against five fellow contenders — Born This Way (A&E), Ice Road Truckers (History), Intervention (A&E), Live PD (A&E) and Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC) — likely won’t win.

“I don’t think it will win as it’s very structured, manipulated by the network,” she wrote, adding, “production & almost scripted story lines at this point…”

Although Abraham called the series “manipulative” and is doubtful the show will be victorious in its category, Teen Mom News remained positive and replied, “well it’s a honor being nominated it’s at pretty big award show.”

Abraham’s most recent tweet isn’t the first time the mother of one has taken aim at the network on which she stars.

In early November, Abraham unleashed a rant on social media in which she claimed she had been fired by Viacom (MTV’s parent company) because she is in the adult entertainment industry.

Her long Facebook rant came just hours after she appeared in a pornographic Halloween-themed web cam show.

Abraham, who has starred in adult videos and has a sex toy range, continued, writing, “I am proud of myself not giving in to be sex shamed by Viacom network, Proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an Advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different feilds and scale them.”

She later backtracked, saying Viacom’s legal team had in fact not terminated her contract.

Last week, Teen Mom 2 released a new promo in which Abraham is faced with a tough decision: She can either pursue her career as an adult video performer or continue to star on the MTV series.

In a sit-down conversation with a male MTV crew member, Abraham is told, “If you choose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film you.”

She does not take the news well, firing back at him and saying, “Who are you to tell someone to choose one thing? F—ing shoot me for being who I am!”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.