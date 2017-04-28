Farrah Abraham Calls Kendra Wilkinson Baskett a 'Production Puppet' After Girls Next Door Alum Says She's 'Phony'

Farrah Abraham is responding to Kendra Wilkinson Baskett‘s claims that the Teen Mom OG star is “phony.”

Sitting down with PEOPLE Now, Abraham, 25, learned that her Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition costar confirmed she was “phony” during a previous interview with PEOPLE. “Their whole little thing, I wanted to not be in the same room as them. … I just didn’t trust it. I like real and raw. They were cool, but I just kind of stayed away,” the Girls Next Door alum told PEOPLE of starring alongside Abaraham’s family on the reality series.

After watching the mother of two’s interview, Abraham tells PEOPLE, “That’s fine with her opinion. I just think if you’re a production puppet, you obviously aren’t open to the whole environment of bettering families or understanding other families.”

“And that’s sad for a position — she’s older than I am, so I wish her the best. I think her and her mother really do not have the deep issues that my family has and maybe that’s hard for her to get wherever she is emotionally in her life,” adds the Teen Mom OG star.

On Friday night, Abraham and Wilkinson Baskett will make their debut on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition when the new series premieres. Reflecting on the time spent with her parents on the show, with whom she has an up-and-down relationship, Abraham says of the process: “I think it definitely helped me. … I guess I don’t really let the stress of my family weigh on my career, weigh on my options anymore, which I think we all need freedom from.”

Still, she and her parents have work to do to repair their strained relationship.

“I would say my parents and I still have our troubles due to some people maybe not taking maybe Family Boot Camp seriously, and I think as you watch with me this season, every Friday you will get to see some of the steps that … are putting in our families’ lives that are super important,” says Abraham. “Whether or not we adopt those — the seven steps of engagement, continue working on that — then that’s what my family still struggles with sadly today.”

With her daughter, Sophia, looking up to her as an example, Abraham always strives to focus on the positive.

“I try to make everything a positive, even if it comes off negative,” says Abraham.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.