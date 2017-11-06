Farrah Abraham is welcoming a new member to her family.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, celebrated her mother Debra Danielsen’s marriage to her new stepfather, Dr. David Merz — he appeared in last season’s Teen Mom OG — over the weekend and posted photos from the wedding to Instagram.

“This is going in the family books! Congrats! To my mom & step dad 🎉✨💍 #tiedtheknot #married#wedding,” Abraham captioned a series of images shared Monday from Danielsen’s special day.

Danielsen appeared radiant in a white wedding dress at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska where the festivities took place on Sunday. Abraham served as her mother’s honorary matron of honor.

While Danielsen and Abraham have long had a contentious relationship, which has been captured on the MTV show, it seems they both set aside their differences for the family celebration.

The reality star seemed excited about the nuptials, sharing photos of wedding details, including the wedding invitations, as well as favors for attendees that read, “You Call It Madness. We Call It Family.”

Danielsen also shared a snapshot of her hairdo prior to the ceremony: “Fantasy Wedding hair ! Mermaid hair for my Mermaid Wedding gown today. #weddinginspiration #family #weddinghair #beauty @mtv @teenmom @ddanielsen1.”

The wedding comes after Abraham went on social media rants last week concerning her job on the reality show, and calling out MTV’s parent company, Viacom, for allegedly “taking advantage” of her after she believed she had been fired. Abraham later confirmed that she had not been let go.

Viacom and MTV did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.