Fans Hilariously Grieve Over John Stamos' Engagement to Caitlin McHugh: 'No, You're Supposed to Marry Me'

John Stamos is off the market — and his fans are equal parts thrilled and devastated.

After the Fuller House actor announced he got engaged to model and actress Caitlin McHugh on Sunday, hundreds flooded Twitter to mourn the loss of their childhood crush.

“No, you’re supposed to marry me,” responded one fan.

“Excuse me while I lay in bed and cry for a few years [because] John Stamos is ENGAGED,” wrote another.

“John Stamos is engaged and it’s both the best and worst thing to ever happen,” another said.

“I have just heard the heartbreaking news… John Stamos is engaged. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time,” another quipped.

"John Stamos is engaged." First of all, how dare he. — colette (@colettect) October 23, 2017

Well @JohnStamos is engaged. Gonna call it a day. — tori.rizz (@toririzz) October 23, 2017

hearing that john stamos is engaged first thing in the morning is a great way to ensure a bad week ahead of me — anna 🥀 (@annaamalllia) October 23, 2017

john stamos is engaged.. i’ve never known heartbreak until this moment — spooky princess chen (@TheChenin) October 23, 2017

My first love John Stamos is engaged I am living for nothing — Lizzy (@lizzygulino) October 23, 2017

my heart is ripped out and stomped on because john stamos is engaged to someone who’s not aunt becky #johnstamos #loriloughlin #fullerhouse — ann lorean (@annlmacklin) October 23, 2017

On Sunday, Stamos revealed the happy news on Instagram, posting a sketch of the two at Disneyland, where the proposal took place.

“I asked … she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned the post.

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Stamos’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the actor, 54, proposed to McHugh, 31, at the theme park resort with a short film of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films, ending the display with The Little Mermaid — which encouraged Stamos to “just ask the girl” before he popped the question.

He then whisked her to 21 Royal, where they celebrated with their families.

PEOPLE confirmed Stamos was dating McHugh in March 2016 after the actor hinted that he was seeing someone during an appearance on The View.

“They have a lot in common. Caitlin plays music and John loves music,” a source later told PEOPLE. “She is a really sweet person.”