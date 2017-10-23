Fans Hilariously Grieve Over John Stamos' Engagement to Caitlin McHugh: 'No, You're Supposed to Marry Me'

John Stamos is off the market — and his fans are equal parts thrilled and devastated.
After the Fuller House actor announced he got engaged to model and actress Caitlin McHugh on Sunday, hundreds flooded Twitter to mourn the loss of their childhood crush.
“No, you’re supposed to marry me,” responded one fan.
“Excuse me while I lay in bed and cry for a few years [because] John Stamos is ENGAGED,” wrote another.
“John Stamos is engaged and it’s both the best and worst thing to ever happen,” another said.
“I have just heard the heartbreaking news… John Stamos is engaged. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time,” another quipped.
Read on for more hilarious fan reactions:
On Sunday, Stamos revealed the happy news on Instagram, posting a sketch of the two at Disneyland, where the proposal took place.
“I asked … she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned the post.
Stamos’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the actor, 54, proposed to McHugh, 31, at the theme park resort with a short film of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films, ending the display with The Little Mermaid — which encouraged Stamos to “just ask the girl” before he popped the question.
He then whisked her to 21 Royal, where they celebrated with their families.
PEOPLE confirmed Stamos was dating McHugh in March 2016 after the actor hinted that he was seeing someone during an appearance on The View.
“They have a lot in common. Caitlin plays music and John loves music,” a source later told PEOPLE. “She is a really sweet person.”