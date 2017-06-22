First hookup of the season? Check!

Famously Single is returning to once again help hopelessly uncoupled celebrities, and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at how two of the show’s many romances kicked into high-gear on the very first night.

No surprise: Tiffany “New York” Pollard is the first cast member to set her sights on some “man meat.”

As the former Flavor of Love and I Love New York star settles into the singles’ loft and immediately begins flirting with British model and TV personality David McIntosh, Pollard, 35, says in an interview: “When I saw David, I said, ‘Okay, this is a house that I could live in for a while.’ ”

She adds in an interview later: “I will screw him until my brains fall out. Oh, the things that are swirling through my head!”

And Pollard is nothing if not a woman of action — later that night, Pollard convinces McIntosh, 31, to give her a very personal (and smooch-filled) tour of the apartment’s shower.

Elsewhere, returning single Calum Best can’t help but notice that the PDA pile-on has already begun between Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF Malika Haqq and Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who’s following in the footsteps of his former Shore housemate Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio‘s on-camera romance with singer Aubrey O’Day early in season 1.

“This is déjà vu right now in my brain, dude,” he says, “a love connection already!”

And even though 31-year-old Ortiz-Magro plays coy, 36-year-old Best — who had a tumultuous showmance with Brandi Glanville last season — sees the writing on the wall.

“When I saw that going down, I thought to myself, ‘No dude! It’s too early! Don’t do it! [I speak] from experience!’ ”

Famously Single premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!