The Surprising Backstories Behind Your Favorite KarJenner Photoshoots
Find out the inspiration behind Kim, Khloé & co.’s buzziest snapshots
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
KHLOÉ'S PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian spilled the details on the planning — or lack thereof — behind her gorgeous-yet-simple pregnancy announcement photo, on her website. "One day when [her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson] came home from practice, we decided to just do it!" Kardashian wrote on her website and app, adding of her friends, "Simon took the photo and Savas was on the phone with Hrush and they were directing the placement of our hands."
"Our heads are cropped out because we both looked crazy, LOL," she added. "Everyone thought this was some strategic picture, but in fact, I think we got it done in 20 seconds — and it was just done by us."
KRIS' BLONDE HAIR DEBUT
Kris Jenner's icy blonde hair first broke the internet in daughter Kim's Instagram in October 2017 of her looking ridiculously glamorous while holding a martini glass in a red floral outfit with fur stole. And on a 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris explained she opted for a wig to try out the new look before deciding whether or not she wanted a permanent change. "[The Devil Wears Prada character] Miranda Priestly represents this amazing chicness and New York attitude and now I am looking in the mirror and Kim is right," she said, sharing that Kim compared her mom's look to that of the Runway editor. "I mean, we are the same person!" Jenner continued. "I could get used to this."
KIM & KOURTNEY'S GOTHIC SHOOT
Remember that questionable leather and latex photo shoot that Kim Kardashian West forced her sisters to do back in 2015? Though the sisters might be posing in sexy outfits for any number of reasons at any given time, that one had a particular purpose that might surprise you: It was meant to be their family Christmas card that year.
When a user on Twitter reached out to the KKW Beauty creator to ask what came of the photos from that edgy shoot, Kim admitted that she had big plans to mail it out to all of her nearest and dearest in the spirit of holiday cheer. "This was going to be our Christmas card with the whole family but we went with the all kids pic instead. U will find this and post it on my app," Kim said about the photo shoot, adding: " … It was too gothic for Christmas. It was my idea but then didn’t work out for a Christmas card."
KIM'S CENSOR BAR SELFIE
Every now and then, Kim posts a selfie that comes close to breaking the internet. In 2016, it was her infamous black censor bar moment. And it was the caption that sparked a thousand memes: "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL."
The reality star joined the ladies on The View in June 2017, where she braved the hot seat and was very candid about her personal life, especially when asked about her famous nude photo. And she took the time to explain the real reason behind it.
“I was actually pregnant in that photo,” she revealed. “I just found out I was pregnant and so I had to dye my hair back. I thought, ‘You know what this is my one last shot of a good photo before my body is done,’ so I took a pic.”
KIM'S CROPPED PHOTO
In December 2014, Kim posted a photo on her Instagram of herself holding her daughter North West, who was obviously cropped out the final product. The move caused controversy on the internet, which caught the attention of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. "Wait is this really news that I posted a selfie & cropped my daughter out? LOL," she wrote, revealing the thought process behind cropping out her eldest child. "Her eyes were closed and I was feeling my look! Can I live?!?!"
KENDALL'S RECORD-BREAKING HAIR 'GRAM
The story behind the most-liked Instagram of 2015 stemmed from a bad day, Kendall explained in a 2016 Vogue interview. "I was having a bad day. I wasn’t in the flow. I was like, 'Everyone sucks.' That’s when I did my best image," Kendall said, adding that she was considering scrapping the snapshot. "I was lying in bed and messing with it. And I thought, 'Is this good?' And I just posted it, and I remember looking at it right away and having a lot of likes and saying, 'Huh.'"
