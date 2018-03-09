The Surprising Backstories Behind Your Favorite KarJenner Photoshoots

KIM & KOURTNEY'S GOTHIC SHOOT

Remember that questionable leather and latex photo shoot that Kim Kardashian West forced her sisters to do back in 2015? Though the sisters might be posing in sexy outfits for any number of reasons at any given time, that one had a particular purpose that might surprise you: It was meant to be their family Christmas card that year.

When a user on Twitter reached out to the KKW Beauty creator to ask what came of the photos from that edgy shoot, Kim admitted that she had big plans to mail it out to all of her nearest and dearest in the spirit of holiday cheer. "This was going to be our Christmas card with the whole family but we went with the all kids pic instead. U will find this and post it on my app," Kim said about the photo shoot, adding: " … It was too gothic for Christmas. It was my idea but then didn’t work out for a Christmas card."