Fall TV’s Best New Shows to Have on Your Radar!

By @patrickgomezla

Young Sheldon

Big Bang Theory's Sheldon (Jim Parsons) narrates this new single-camera comedy starring Iain Armitage and Zoe Perry, which tells the story of Sheldon as a young boy. (Sept. 25 on CBS)

Star Trek: Discovery

Starring The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green (with Michelle Yeoh), this drama is set about 10 years before the original Star Trek series. (Sept. 24, CBS All Access)

White Famous

Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah stars as an up-and-coming comedian in this behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood. The comedy is loosely based on executive producer Jamie Foxx's life. (Oct. 15, Showtime)

Valor

After a mission goes wrong, an Army helicopter pilot (Christina Ochoa, with Matt Barr) embarks on a quest to rescue her comrades—and possibly uncover a government secret. (Oct. 9, CW)

Ghosted

Check out this supernatural comedy starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson as mall employees recruited to join a secret government agency. (Oct. 1, Fox)

The Gifted

Set in the world of X-Men, this drama centers on a family (led by True Blood's Stephen Moyer) who are forced underground because their kids are mutants. (Oct. 2, Fox)

The Mayor

Brandon Micheal Hall (with Lea Michele) stars in this comedy as a struggling rapper who runs for mayor of his town as a publicity stunt. (Oct. 3, ABC)

The Brave

Anne Heche (with Sofia Pernas) runs an elite group of undercover military heroes who execute missions all over the world. (Sept. 25, NBC)

Ten Days in the Valley

Kyra Sedgwick stars as a television producer whose young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. (Oct. 1, ABC)

The Deuce

James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal epitomize 1970s New York in this drama about the birth of the modern porn industry. (Sept. 10, HBO)

S.W.A.T.

Inspired by the TV series and film of the same name, this drama stars Shemar Moore as an L.A. S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit. (Nov. 2, CBS)

Marvel's Inhumans

A military coup forces the king of a superhuman race (Anson Mount, with Iwan Rheon) to go on the run — and on a mission to save Earth — in this drama based on a Marvel comic. (Sept. 29, ABC)

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

Jason Ritter (with JoAnna Garcia Swisher) stars in this dramedy about a guy who can barely be responsible for himself but has been tasked by a mysterious celestial being to save the world. (Oct. 3, ABC)

SMILF

Rosie O'Donnell takes on her first series regular role in this 30-minute dramedy from Frankie Shaw. It centers on a young South Boston mom (Shaw) and her mother (O'Donnell). (Nov. 5, Showtime)

SEAL Team

Former Angel actor David Boreanaz stars as the leader of a Navy SEAL unit that endures dangerous assignments abroad while struggling to balance family life back at home. (Sept. 27, CBS)

