'Cheers, Queers!' Watch the Original Queer Eye Cast Meet Netflix's New Fab Five

“Well, cheers, queers!” Carson Kressley quips as Queer Eye‘s Fab Ten sit down for a “kiki.”

That’s right: The original lifestyle experts and Netflix’s new Fab Five shared a lunch in a lavish garden (naturally!) to discuss their experiences and why, 15 years later, America needs the makeover series more than ever — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

“I was very out from a very young age, and we do need to be there showing those people that don’t have exposure in the bubbles of the coasts, that there is a safe place and it will get better,” says Jonathan Van Ness, the reboot’s grooming expert.

“When we were shooting it, we had no idea that it would be successful, that it would have any kind of cultural impact,” explains Jai Rodriguez, the original “culture vulture.”

The guys point out that the current cast is more diverse than ever: Karamo Brown (culture) is black and out with children, and Tan France (style) is Muslim and married to a Mormon man.

“I think that for the generation of kids that grew up watching Queer Eye, that was the first time they could look through the television set in their home and see five gay guys that were just being themselves,” says Kyan Douglas, the original show’s “grooming guru.”

Watch the clip above to hear Bobby Berk's crazy connection to original design expert Thom Filicia and more tales from the set.