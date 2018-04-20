EW and Amazon Joke Around for 'A Night of a Thousand Laughs'

Wednesday night in Hollywood, comedy fans were transported back to 1958 New York City.

Amazon and Entertainment Weekly joined forces for “A Night of a Thousand Laughs,” an event featuring sets from three popular comedians and interactive exhibits from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mozart in the Jungle.

Hosted by EW’s Bill Keith, the evening kicked off with Brooke Van Poppelen (Girl Code), Rhea Butcher (Take My Wife), and Nicole Byer (Nailed It) providing laughs as they shared tales from the road, the bedroom, and the bathroom.

The comedy continued after the show, with those in attendance headed to the “Prime Experience” that took place at the Hollywood Athletic Club, which was made over to look like the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Amazon original series that took home Golden Globes for Best Comedy or Musical and Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in January. And like Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), fans were able to take the mic and try their hand at stand-up if they so dared.

Those with a more musical taste also had the opportunity to make their dreams come true via an interactive Mozart in the Jungle experience. Taking over for Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal, participants could stand on a platform and conduct an orchestra.

See photos from the laugh-filled night above.