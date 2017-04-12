Everything We Know About Khloé Kardashian's Romance with Tristan Thompson (So Far)

In case you missed it, Khloé Kardashian has a new man in her life: NBA player Tristan Thompson.

And, naturally, we have a lot of questions. Like, how long have they been together? Is it serious? How does Kris Jenner feel about this?

We might not know all of those answers, but there are quite a few things we do know about her new beau.

HE’S VERY MUCH HER TYPE

Twenty-five-year-old Thompson already has an impressive NBA career under his belt. Originally from Canada, he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, and helped the team win its first NBA Championship in June. He also played for the Canadian national team this summer, although they didn’t qualify for the Olympics.

THEY’VE ALREADY BEEN ON VACATION TOGETHER

After being spotted out together earlier that week, the two celebrated Labor Day weekend together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They were photographed fitting in some R&R on the beaches, but …

BUT THEY TOOK THINGS SLOWLY

Despite their tropical vacation, a source told PEOPLE at the time that they were a “mini-thing. They like each other and are hanging out.”

WE’RE NOT TOTALLY SURE WHEN IT STARTED …

It turns out that Thompson and Kardashian’s “mini-thing” has been going on since before their Labor Day getaway. “Khloé and Tristan have been seeing each other for a little bit,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s a really nice, good guy, and she seems very happy with him.”

… BUT HE QUICKLY EARNED KRIS JENNER’S SEAL OF APPROVAL

Looks like Khloé isn’t the only Kardashian that Thompson has won over: The reality star posted this super-cuddly photo on her Snapchat account, featuring a grinning Jenner. (And if Kris Jenner approves, then we do, too!)

THEY’RE ALL ABOUT THE PDA

They may have been keeping it casual in the fall, but these two were never shy about showing off how into each other they were from the start. In fact, things got very steamy when they attended Drake’s concert in L.A. in September, where they were spotted dancing and kissing in the audience.

HE GETS ALONG WITH HER FRIENDS, TOO

Everyone knows that all new relationships live or die by the best friend test — and luckily, it looks like Thompson has passed with flying colors. He and Kardashian were spotted out with her best friend, Malika Haqq, in September in West Hollywood, where the trio took in a comedy show.

In October, Haqq and her sister, Khadijah, gushed about Kardashian’s new love to PEOPLE. “He’s really nice to her,” Malika said. “He’s the coolest guy in the world — and you know, Khloé’s always loved basketball.”

THEY’RE HAVING A ‘GOOD TIME’ TOGETHER

Despite all of the PDA, in September, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was just enjoying each other’s company: “It’s unclear for now if it’s going to turn [into] anything super serious, but for now, they’re having a good time together.”

THEIR RELATIONSHIP IS FILLED WITH ‘JOY AND LAUGHTER’

Just a month later, however, it seemed like things between the two had taken a more serious turn. “I think — you know what, I think it’s the feeling. You know how people say it’s the look? It’s really cliché, but it just looks really good,” Malika told PEOPLE exclusively about Kardashian’s new relationship.

Her sister, Khadijah, added: “Not only do they look really good, I think it’s really special to find two people that there’s an element of joy and laughter that all of us are supposed to attain in relationships. And I don’t mean just male and female, but the fact that you can find that best friend aspect in your partner, that’s what it’s obviously about.”

“And hard to find,” added Malika. “So, it’s nice to watch.”

THEY HAVE A LOT IN COMMON

“You know, they’re both very giving and very kind,” Malika told PEOPLE. “They take great care of their friends and their families. They love to enjoy themselves. They both work very hard. They have a lot of things in common, and they’re extremely supportive.”

“And when they’re together, they have fun,” Khadijah chimed in.

SHE’S FOLLOWING HER HEART

The Haqq sisters told PEOPLE that they just want their best friend to be happy — and it seems as if Thompson is making her very happy indeed. “I think Khloé is really smart, in general, when it comes to relationships,” said Malika. “I think the stigma now is that she rushes, because she had rushed into her marriage, but she’s a lover.”

“She’s going to follow her heart always,” said Khadijah.

“And when you love genuinely, you get what you’re supposed to get out of that,” added Malika. “So, I think she’s just being smart, but I think she’s trusting love.”

THEY’VE ALREADY GOT MATCHING JEWELRY

When you’re a Kardashian, there’s no better way to confirm that your new relationship is going strong than by showcasing your matching bling on Instagram. After flying out to Cleveland to watch Thompson receive his 2016 Cavaliers NBA Championship ring at the team’s opening game against the New York Knicks, Kardashian posted a photo of Thompson’s new bling … along with her own hand, which was sporting a stack of diamond-encrusted rings. And just to see the his-and-hers theme through, she accessorized them with a red-and-gold-patterned Cavaliers ring.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:44am PDT

THEY’VE MADE IT INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL

Just a few days after teasing fans with a picture of their matching rings, Kardashian finally made things Instagram official on Sunday by posting a photo of the pair gazing deeply into each other’s eyes at a Halloween party. Kardashian, who was dressed as the X-Men character Storm, simply captioned the photo of her and her new beau (as Black Panther) with a heart emoji. And on the off-chance that you didn’t quite pick up on the meaning of that caption, Kardashian also posted quite a few steamy Snapchats of the couple, including one of them dancing and one of them making out in the middle of the party.

As we all know, once couples costumes are involved, things are definitely very serious.

THEY SPENT THE HOLIDAYS TOGETHER

The next big step in any relationship (after matching outfits, obviously) is spending the holidays together. In November, Kardashian flew out to Cleveland in order to support Thompson at the Turkey Drive that he and teammate J.R. Smith hosted in order to give food to underprivileged families at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

#PressPlay: #KhloeKardashian and her bae #TristanThompson at a Turkey Drive #BaeWatch #TSRPositiveImages via @entertainmentforbreakfast A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 22, 2016 at 5:00pm PST

Two months later, the happy couple rang in 2017 together, and Kardashian posted two very steamy photos of her and her beau partying the night away — and showing plenty of PDA in the process.

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Around that time, a source close to the Kardashians told PEOPLE that the couple “are insanely happy and in love,” and added, “It’s a healthy relationship and they’re very serious about each other.”

SHE CAN’T STOP GUSHING ABOUT HIM

In January, Kardashian wrote in a post on her website and app about how compatible she and Thompson are, based on their astrological signs. “A love match between a Cancer and a Pisces is a positive meeting of spirits,” the reading revealed. “Both signs are basically tolerant and sympathetic, and Pisces is easily energized by Cancer’s ideas.” In another post, she wrote about how peaceful she felt in her new relationship: “It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It’s from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I’ve been in for longer than I can even remember.”

“I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too,” Kardashian continued. “I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time.”

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

THEY’VE DROPPED THE “L” WORD

In addition to referring to the Cavaliers star as “my love” on her Instagram, Kardashian gushed about Thompson during a January appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “I feel like I’m spotting something different about you — this time you might be glowing!” said Corden, 38, hinting at the reality star’s romance. “You seem like somebody who may have found love recently?”

“I have!” said Kardashian, all smiles. “I am, I’m very happy. It’s going good. We use the L word!”

All jokes, aside, a source confirmed to PEOPLE later that month that things were very serious between the two. “She spends more time with Tristan in Cleveland than in L.A,” the source revealed. “She [is] of course thinking about the future. She hopes their relationship will have a future. Tristan makes her very happy.”

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

THINGS ARE NOW KUWTK OFFICIAL, TOO

In March, things became even more serious for Thompson, who appeared on the season 13 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, alongside his ladylove. However, during the episode, Kardashian attempted to shield her love from her family — in order to keep big sister, Kim, from finding out all the details. “So, I see pictures of Khloé with some NBA player, and even though I know not to believe everything on the internet, Khloé and a NBA player do go hand-in-hand,” Kim said on the show. “It’s my sister. Of course, I want to know who she’s hooking up with.”

“Kim’s my sister. I’m obviously going to tell her eventually,” Kardashian explained, as to why she wanted to keep things from her family. “But it’s fun to torture her. She’s tortured me my entire life, so I feel like this is the perfect time to drag this out as long as I possibly can.”

Eventually, Kardashian let her guard down and invited Thompson to accompany the family to Kanye West’s concert, knowing full well that her family would all be there — and that Kim would finally get her answers. Luckily, it seems like as long as Kardashian is happy, so are her sisters.

“I knew she was messing with me, but I’m just happy that she’s having a good time and starting a new relationship,” Kim, happy and satisfied, told the cameras. “He’s a little young, but I’m excited to tell Jonathan and, like, a couple of my friends!”

SHE WANTS TO MARRY HIM — AND HAVE KIDS TOGETHER

Kardashian opened up in the April 13 issue of ES magazine, sharing that she’d say yes if Thompson proposed — and that they’ve talked about having a family.

“He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” she said, noting that he and ex Jordan Craig welcomed a child in December. The Revenge Body star also sees kids in her future, although she doesn’t feel a big rush to make it happen. “I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking,’ ” she said. “I feel in my soul it will happen.”