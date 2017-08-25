Everything Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Said About Each Other Before Their Split

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have called it quits after finding love on Season 21 of The Bachelor.

The former love birds announced on Friday that they were ending their engagement, telling E! Online, “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for.”

The news came as a shock to many who watched the stars’ sweet proposal just a few months ago on the hit ABC show. But in the months leading up to the split announcement, there were signs of trouble in paradise.

Here’s everything Viall and Grimaldi have said about each other — and their relationship — leading up to the split:

They Wanted to “Take Things Slow” When It Came to Wedding Planning

“Nothing’s changed,” Viall, 36, said of plans for the couple’s big day to reporters at a July event in Los Angeles. “I think it’s always important to take things slow.”

The Wisconsin native also told reporters in March that he and Grimaldi were in no rush to move in together.

“You learn something new every day,” he said after an episode of Dancing with the Stars. “Like Vanessa and I have said, I think it’s too early for us. We’re still doing a lot of new things together. Last week, it was just one day, but we went back to my hometown of Milwaukee. Vanessa hasn’t been able to do that yet.”

Viall Gushed About Grimaldi After Her Fundraiser Charity Event

The former Bachelor star supported Grimaldi, a special education teacher, in July at her first-ever fundraiser for her charity No Better You, which aims to advance education by providing specialized tools and programs for exceptional learners.

“She’s put a lot of work into it so it’s nice to see it come to fruition, but I’m not surprised at all,” he told Canada’s Global News. “I knew she’d do a great job even though she was a little worried.”

Grimaldi Opened Up About What It’s Really Like in a Relationship

During a March appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Grimaldi weighed in on social media’s mixed reaction to the duo’s first public appearance — that left some questioning Grimaldi and Viall’s love for one another.



“I think we both went in it wanting to be honest and open about couples, you know, sometimes things can get tough,” she said. “But we’re very committed to each other, we love each other, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Viall previously told PEOPLE of the After the Final Rose special that the couple is still getting used to being together in the real world.

“I hope we came across as in love and passionate tonight,” he said. “The reality is — we joke about it, but it’s true — we don’t know what it’s like to go to the movies together, we don’t know what it’s like to spend time together in the real world. Our relationship has been based off of stressful situations.”

Viall Dished On a Very Important Chapter In His Life: Meeting Grimaldi

In a PEOPLE exclusive vlog before DWTS‘ Most Memorable Year night in April, Viall revealed a chapter in his life that he held dear to his heart.

“I think it’s going to be a big week for everyone because it’s kind of everyone’s opportunity to talk about things near and dear to their heart,” he told PEOPLE then.

“No surprise for me, it was 2016 with being the Bachelor and most importantly, meeting Vanessa and finding love,” he explains.

He Applauded Grimaldi’s Support During His Brief DWTS Stint

Viall told PEOPLE in March that he was “pretty nervous” leading up to the season 24 premiere of the hit dance show, but said having his fiancée in his corner was just what he needed.

“Thankfully, I got Vanessa on my side,” says Viall. “She’s been very supportive and it’s been great.”

Later in the show’s season, he said that Grimaldi had open invites to his dance rehearsals.

“Peta [Murgatroyd] and her are fast friends, so it’s nice to have her come in,” Viall gushed. “Some times she’ll come in at the very beginning or end. It’s great to have her there. She calms me more than anything.”

Grimaldi Slammed Critics Who Questioned Her and Viall’s Romance

“You can never make people happy,” the Canada native previously told PEOPLE of the After the Final Rose special.

“At the end of the day, we are focusing on our relationship. It’s easy to focus on the negative, which sometimes I do, and Nick tries to get me out of it. But that’s the world that we’re living in.”

Her Students Didn’t Approve Of Viall Flirting With the Other Bachelor Contestants

Grimaldi, who is a special education teacher with students over 21, opened up to PEOPLE in the days about her Montreal students after the Bachelor finale.

“This process has been quite interesting with my students,” she admitted. “It’s a hard concept for them to understand.”

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Grimaldi Talks About Her First Impression of Fiance Nick Viall

“They had their moments where it was hard for them to understand — like why Nick was giving roses out to other women, and why Nick was kissing other women,” she explained. “There were a few interventions I had to do with a couple of them.”

Viall Said He Always Knew Grimaldi Was the One

“I think she’s beautiful,” he told PEOPLE in March. “Night one is chaotic. You have a bunch of beautiful women show up and there’s a very select few that really stand out and Vanessa was certainly one of them.”

He added: “Vanessa got out of the limo fairly early on and I kind of always remember comparing them to Vanessa. I remembered her name immediately.”

Viall said he’s long known he wanted to propose to Grimaldi.

“I was fighting my feelings for Vanessa for such a long time because there were other women involved,” he admitted. “However, once I was able and free to make my choice, I felt like my heart knew for a while.”