Eve Jeffers Cooper is officially joining The Talk !

On Tuesday, CBS announced that the Grammy Award winner will join Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood as a new full-time host.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs, CBS Entertainment. “The great success of THE TALK is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and step mother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

Though the 39-year-old Pennsylvania native currently resides in London with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Copper, and her four stepchildren, the decision to join the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show was simple.

“When I first got the first call in London, my manager told me about the opportunity, and at first I was like, ‘I don’t know, because it’s far from from home,'” she exclusively tells PEOPLE. “But the last few months I’ve been feeling that I want to join something. This opportunity came and it’s something new, something exciting. It’s a new chapter in my life, so why not?”

“I’m looking forward to being able to showcase my personality in a way that people have never seen before,” she adds. “But, also, getting to know these women and be able to share and hear opinions and have friendly debates and talk about the news in a way that’s not so depressing.”

In June, former host Aisha Tyler announced her departure from the show, explaining that she wanted to take time to focus on her other projects and directing career, as the latter is what she “wants to do with the rest of my life.”

“All of them told me that they believed in me, and I believe in them,” she told PEOPLE ahead of her last show in August. “These women made me feel brave, they made me feel bold and energized and ready to pursue my dreams.”

And Eve feels the same way about her new co-hosts.

“I’ve watched the show and the one thing that I liked about it is that all the women are all genuine,” she says. “Nothing seems forced. As soon as I met them, it was the exactly the same way. That calms me a lot.”

“I’m hoping I gain a new audience.” she adds. “I’m kind of quiet on social media, so this is a fun way for me to be expressive and show people who I am right now.”