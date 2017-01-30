Evan Rachel Wood Is Engaged!

Evan Rachel Wood is set to wed band mate Zach Villa, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The Westworld actress and Villa were spotted at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards with silver bands on their left ring fingers, raising speculation that the couple could be engaged. Later in the night, Wood was overheard introducing the musician as her “fiancé” to Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek.

The pair first met in 2015 while performing together in a John Hughes-themed cabaret in Los Angeles, and shortly after they teamed up to form the electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase. The band released their first album in September.

Imma just leave dis' here…. @rebelandabasketcase #ohyeah A photo posted by Zach Villa (@zachvilla) on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:29pm PDT

The couple were also pictured together at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards.