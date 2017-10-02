She better smize!

Eva Marcille is joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10, sources close to production confirm to PEOPLE. She will be a “friend of the Housewives,” not a full-time cast member.

Marcille, 32, rose to fame as the cycle 3 winner of America’s Next Top Model in 2004 before pursuing an acting career, starring as Tyra Hamilton on The Young and the Restless from 2008-09.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen’s Pick for the Most Absurd Real Housewives Business Ever

And Marcille isn’t the only star fans have to look forward to watching this season. NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Biermann — both original cast members of Bravo’s highest-rated Housewives franchise when it premiered in October 2008 — are returning for the show’s milestone season, alongside fellow Atlanta O.G. Shereé Whitfield and long-running castmates Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey.

This will mark Leakes’ first time back as a full-time Housewife since season 7. Zolciak-Biermann, who is also billed as a friend of the Housewives, famously left RHOA halfway through season 5, storming out during a group dinner when she was 35 weeks pregnant with her now 5-year-old son Kash.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.