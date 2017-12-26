ANTM and RHOA's Eva Marcille Is Engaged: 'I Said Yes!!!!'

Santa (okay, her boyfriend) brought TV personality Eva Marcille an extra special gift this year: a proposal!

The winner of America’s Next Top Model Cycle 3, who’s also appearing in this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is engaged lawyer Michael Sterling, she announced on Christmas.

“I said yes!!!! 💍,” she captioned an Instagram on Monday of herself showing off her elegant sparkler.

I said yes!!!! 💍 A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Marcille, 33, is also expecting a baby boy with Sterling, she revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in November. (She is already a mom to daughter Marley Rae, 3½, with ex Kevin McCall.)

“I said, ‘Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,’ ” she recalled of her sweet conversation with her little girl.

“I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley,” added Marcille with a laugh.“However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I’m beyond elated to be having a boy.”