When Eva Longoria first met her future husband, she let him walk right by.

“I was getting out of a bad relationship, and he was getting out of a relationship, so there wasn’t a connection,” the former Desperate Housewives actress told PEOPLE of being introduced to José “Pepe” Bastón through a mutual friend in 2013. “So, we had a pleasant conversation but there was no real connection.”

But Longoria – who dated Penélope Cruz‘s brother Eduardo and entrepreneur Ernesto Arguello after her 2011 divorce from NBA star Tony Parker – would get a second chance at love when that same friend re-introduced her to Bastón six months later.

“I had no memory of meeting him the first time, but we had immediate sparks,” Longoria, 42, said.

The second time she met Bastón, she said, “It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him and it was immediate chemistry.”

The pair went on a four-hour lunch date the very next day.

“He was the most handsome man I’d ever seen,” Longoria said of the president of Latin media brand Televisa. “He was so charismatic, charming, sweet and funny. I thought, ‘Who is this guy?!’ ” Longoria spent the next two-and-a-half years getting to know the father of three, who proposed to her on December 15, 2015 during a trip to Dubai.

“I want to yell from the highest mountaintop about everything that goes on with us because I’m so happy and excited to be with a person as kind as Pepe is,” said Longoria. “He is probably one of the first men I’ve dated that has been older and established and, basically, a grown-up.”

“It is so nice to be arm-in-arm with someone who is your equal.”

After three years and five months of dating, the two wed in May 2016 in Mexico. The couple’s guest list included Victoria Beckham, Penélope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, Mario Lopez and Longoria’s Telenovela costar Amaury Nolasco.

The pair got married in a sunset ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, a lakeside town roughly 88 miles from Mexico City. Longoria wore a white dress designed by best friend Victoria Beckham and her hair was styled by Ken Paves.

On Tuesday, Longoria’s rep confirmed that the actress is four months along in her pregnancy. The couple will be expecting their first child, a boy, in 2018. Bastón is already a parent to three children from a previous marriage.