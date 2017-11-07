Shameless Star Ethan Cutkosky Arrested for an Alleged DUI: Reports

Ethan Cutkosky, the 18-year-old actor known for his role as Carl Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless, was arrested on Wednesday in Los Angeles for allegedly driving under the influence, according to multiple outlets.

Burbank police pulled Cutkosky’s vehicle over after it was allegedly spotted straddling traffic lines, the Associated Press reported. He was later arrested, with blood-alcohol test still pending.

Cutkosky, who was reportedly driving an orange BMW, was given a field sobriety test during the pull-over, TMZ reported. Sources tell the outlet that Cutkosky allegedly admitted to smoking weed that night.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records obtained by PEOPLE, Cutkosky was reportedly released on a $5,000 bail by Thursday morning. He was charged with a misdemeanor but no further information on his charges was available.

Reps for Cutkosky did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The Los Angeles Police Department would not comment further.

On Shameless, Cutkosky plays Carl, the second youngest member of the Gallagher brood — whom all struggle to raise themselves at the hands of an alcoholic father (played by William H. Macy).

Carl has had his own set of troubles on the show, from attacking other students at school and killing stray animals to committing robberies of stores and cars. Last season, after helping sell illegal drugs and firearms, Carl cleaned up his act and went to military school. But Sunday’s season 8 premiere saw him back on the streets, selling meth.