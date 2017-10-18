Erinn Hayes Has Been 'Liking' Tweets from Fans Calling for a Kevin Can Wait Boycott

It seems that fans are not the only ones unhappy about Donna being killed off on Kevin Can Wait.

Erinn Hayes has been liking tweets from viewers expressing their outrage at her character’s sudden departure from the Kevin James-led sitcom.

“My family and I have tuned out,” wrote one Twitter user who received a like from the 41-year-old actress. “If Kevin Can Wait, so can we – for you to have a bigger career than him!!!”

Another chimed in, “Guess who isn’t watching a certain show on TV anymore? And who wants to know the minute you get a better gig? :)”

Fans also shared posts saying they missed Hayes on the show and didn’t buy James’ excuse that the writers were out of plot ideas.

“I get that people are like ‘Whoa, why would you do this?’ But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward,” the 52-year-old recently told the New York Daily News.

James explained that he was originally meant to portray a single father on the show, but he and producers ultimately decided to write in a wife and three children. For the show to have a life beyond one or two seasons, James said the tone of the show had to shift.

“The plot of the show didn’t have enough drive,” James said. “If we got through a second season, I wouldn’t see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas.”

Leah Remini was announced as a series regular in June, solidifying her and James’ onscreen reunion since their days on The King of Queens.

With Remini’s casting confirmed, Hayes announced that she would not be returning for the second season in a tweet.

“True, I’ve been let go from the show,” she wrote. “Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

However, she asked fans not to place blame on Remini.

“So I’ve been silent on this and have enjoyed the support of all the fans that have reached out to say something positive,” she wrote on Twitter. “But please can we stop the personal attacks on @LeahRemini in my name? It’s ugly, I never asked for it and let’s be above it.”

Kevin Can Wait airs on CBS on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.