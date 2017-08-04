Erin Andrews Is Mentally Prepping for Kids ... with a Puppy! 'I'm So Paranoid' the Newlywed DWTS Host Admits

Erin Andrews is not only a newlywed, but also a new mom to her 4-month golden retriever, Howard — and the non-stop care has her mentally preparing for her own family someday.

“I was joking around to our vet the other day. I feel like I’m on Teen Mom on MTV because I always have a thousand questions for the vet,” Andrews, 39, tells PEOPLE while promoting her partnership with White Claw, a low-cal hard seltzer. “Our poor vet is going to be so annoyed that they gave me their cell phone number because I’m constantly texting photos of what How’s up to. Like, Is this normal, is this right?”

“I’ve never had a kid before, so this is my first go at it,” she adds. “So I just wanted to make sure he’s okay and I’m not screwing him up. If I’m going to be a bit of a hypochondriac with my kid as I am with my dog — literally I go to the vet twice a week because I’m just so paranoid. I don’t want to screw this poor guy up. I know football, but I don’t know animals or kids!”

With football season and the Dancing with the Stars premiere just around the corner, the longtime host says her hectic schedule makes it difficult to stay balanced, but she’s determined to maintain a healthy lifestyle with exercise, good food, and, of course, a few adult beverages.

“It’s kind of a no-branier because I’m somebody that likes to work out a lot,” says Andrews. “I also like to have a good time. I like to drink, I like to eat. I’m not somebody who sticks to a big time diet or is afraid to have a few drinks. The great thing about White Claw is the brewing process. It’s creates a very pure, gluten-free, alcohol base. It’s nice to have it all in one. I can workout and have a White Claw after and not feel guilty about it!”

Andrews, who married Jarret Stoll in June, says newlywed life is everything she thought it would be.

“I guess it should feel different, but it doesn’t,” she says. “I think that’s exciting too. Newlywed life is going well. We’re actually getting ready to go back to work, both of us. So I feel like the party is kind of over. It’s business as usual in our house!”