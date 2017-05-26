Erika Jayne Hospitalized: RHOBH Star Heads into Surgery for Secret Dancing with the Stars Injury

Erika Jayne has been keeping a secret.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also known as Erika Girardi sustained an injury during her run on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars.

Girardi, 45, posted Instagram Stories this morning chronicling a surgical procedure she had for an upper body tear, according to TMZ, that sidelined her from DWTS’ finale on Monday.

Ever the “showgirl,” Girardi joked in one shot that the “hospital lighting is amazing.”

In another, she wears a surgical head covering that obscures her flowing blonde hair, and a third picture shows the well-manicured nails on her right hand, which has been stuck with an IV needle and clamped by a pulse monitor.

Girardi was eliminated fourth from Dancing after she struggled with letting herself loose in the ballroom — a shock to many fans, considering her dance music performing persona Erika Jayne is known for flashy, sexy performances and skintight costumes.

Girardi’s five-week DWTS run followed an emotional roller coaster of a season on RHOBH, which culminated in her melting down over a comment about her son before having several fiery exchanges with nemesis Dorit Kemsley and Kemsley’s husband PK about a misguided joke that developed into a full-on war.

But Girardi was having a more cordial exchange with Chrissy Teigen when the 31-year-old model joked the her age was “Icy Hot patch wearer” and the reality star replied: “Same.”

age: icy hot patch wearer — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 25, 2017

Bravo had no comment.