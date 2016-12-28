Erika Girardi Delivers Stern Warning to Gossiping Dorit Kemsley: ‘Just Be Careful’

Gather ’round, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. It’s time for another episode of “S—– Chat.”

That’s the nickname new Housewife Dorit Kemsley so aptly placed on the drama she began stirring last week, after Erika Girardi accidentally flashed the swimwear designer’s husband while sitting across from him in a commando cocktail dress.

It’s a perfect name for the RHOBH storyline too, because like Snapchat — the social media app for which Kemsley’s pun was based — this entire conflict is some nonsense that should have disappeared within 24 hours of happening.

Girardi said just as much to Kemsley when confronting her on her overblown reaction to the accidental exposure. “I”m going to give you a little piece of advice in front of everyone,” Girardi clapped-back. “The more you talk about s—, the worse it gets. Just be careful.”

But surely after a full season of “munchausen” madness, Girardi should know that while she’s right, that’s not how it works on reality shows.

Kemsley, after all, had spent all of Tuesday’s episode talking about the mishap — first with Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna over drinks, and then with Kyle Richards while on a shopping trip where Kemsley picked up some new nude underwear for Girardi.

Each time she recounted how “uncomfortable” the situation made her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley — who had previously admitted to feeling “embarrassed” by Girardi’s “inappropriate” act despite not minding the view of her nether-regions.

“It’s one thing when you’re with a group of girls, but when you’re actually sitting across from someone’s husband, how can you expect someone not to look?” Dorit told Davidson and Rinna. “If you’re a lady, I’m sorry – isn’t it kind of Lady 101? You’ve got no undies on, you’ve got a short dress — cross your legs!”

“I know I would be conscious of being in front of another man,” she added — implying that Girardi may have done it on purpose. “We’re not talking about a ditzy blonde dear, are we?”

None of the other Housewives believed Girardi has purposely shown off her goods.

“Oh come on, Dorit. Because you’re living life and you’re having conversations with people and you’re moving, you cannot be thinking ‘Am I flashing my puss?’ ” said Rinna. “I can completely understand how it can happen!”

“Obviously she knew she had underwear on but she did not realize that [she was showing],” said Richards. “She would never do that… she’s not showing her vajayjay to someone’s husband!”

Still, Dorit was determined to “make fun” of Girardi about the situation with her “cheeky little gift.” After presenting Girardi with the underwear, she teased her about the slip — explaining how the story “sort of took on a life of of it’s own” as she spread it among the Housewives.

“If you don’t have your legs crossed, and your dress is [short], and you don’t have underwear on, how do you not realize you can see?” she asked Girardi. “It wasn’t that I thought you were trying to seduce my husband or anything like that. It was just having a bit of fun.”

“My husband was like, ‘Dorit — I could not stop staring.’ ” Dorit also said. “You clearly have the prettiest vagina in the world!”

Girardi was not amused.

“I’m not really happy that Dorit’s husband caught a glimpse up my skirt… which I don’t think happened,” she said. “Oh your husband saw up my skirt? Oh you’ve been talking about it with other people? Oh you thought I did this on purpose? No no no no no. Now I’m a little pissed.”

“What the f— is going on?” she asked later. “Why do these bitches keep talking about my f—— vagina?”

She played it cool though in front of Dorit — calling her look “a hit on all levels” and thanking Dorit for the “beautiful” underwear. And despite questioning why PK hadn’t given her a heads up when he saw what he wasn’t supposed to, Girardi vowed not to let the incident become “a thing.”

“It’s all good — it doesn’t really matter,’ she said. “I don’t need to chat about it anymore. I think this ends the conversation.”

She did have one last question. “Did he say it was pretty?” Girardi asked.

“Yeah,” Dorit said.

“Well there you go,” Girardi replied — snatching back any shame Dorit might have been giving her in one swift reply.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.