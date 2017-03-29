'I Had a Meltdown': RHOBH's Erika Girardi Cleans Slate with Eileen Davidson over Hong Kong Outburst

“Ice Queen” Erika Girardi shocked Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans last week when she broke down in tears and lashed out at Eileen Davidson over an unfortunately ill-worded analogy during an already-tense dinner in Hong Kong.

But on Tuesday’s all-new episode, the 45-year-old Dancing with the Stars contestant pulled a Lisa Rinna and “owned it” — apologizing to Davidson days after returning to the 90210.

“It’s important for me that she hears that I really, really apologize for snapping at her in Hong Kong,” Girardi told viewers. “We have a great friendship and she’s done a lot for me and I want to make sure that she knows it.”

“I had a meltdown,” Girardi explained. “I am human. I thought about this many times. It just sucks because I don’t want to be that way.”

In Hong Kong, Davidson, 57, made the mistake of trying to reason Girardi into forgiving rival Dorit Kemsley by suggesting Kemsley hadn’t “committed some horrible heinous crime.”

“I don’t think [Dorit] really understood what she was getting into,” Davidson said. “I don’t think she’s evil. She’s already saying ‘sorry’ — what do you want then? There’s nothing she can say or do that can make it okay? She didn’t kill your child.”

That last line was the straw for Girardi, whose 24-year-old son, Tommy Zizzo, is a police officer.

“Don’t every bring up killing my child again because my child could get killed,” Girardi shot back through tears. “Your kid doesn’t put on a uniform every day and night and put his life out on the line for people he doesn’t know. Don’t ever talk about my f—ing kid again. Shut the f— up. You don’t know what I deal with every night.”

“That’s really insensitive,” she continued. “Your kid’s not out there. Don’t you ever talk about anyone that puts on a uniform and defends and serves their public. F— you for that. My son is under fire every night — especially in this climate. And I’m not going to tolerate that s— from any of you. My kid can very easily be killed and that is the truth that none of you face here.”

Despite Davidson’s attempt to apologize, Girardi couldn’t be calmed down and each left the dinner in tears.

While they avoided each other the next day and barely spoke, they came back together for lunch in Los Angeles — this time, each with clear minds.

“I’m sorry that I had a meltdown on you at the table,” Girardi told Davidson. “I apologize. It has nothing to do with you. I was stressed out and those words are very sensitive to me so I had a meltdown. You know I would never ever, because you’ve been so good to me and I appreciate our friendship and you know that I would never ever. It just struck a nerve.”

Davidson quickly accepted Girardi’s apology. “Because I know that about you, it’s not like I’ve been holding a grudge or thinking, ‘Oh my god, you’re a horrible person,’ ” she explained. “I got it … Thank you for apologizing.”

Girardi wasn’t done explaining herself though — and pointed much of the blame for her outburst on a previous fight she had had with Kemsley.

“I was tired and I was exhausted and I was exhausted from that fight,” she said. “Exhausted for trying to protect myself, advocate for myself, trying to chill out and take the high road. And then I took the real low road. It just sucks.”

As for Kemsley, Girardi was just hopeful that she and her husband PK made an attempt to apologize for what has commonly been referred to as #pantygate on the show.

If you remember, Girardi had (allegedly) accidentally flashed Kemsley’s husband while wearing a short dress with no underwear. Instead of address the situation with Girardi directly, Kemsley criticized Girardi behind her back with the other women, suggested Girardi might have done it on purpose, and blamed Girardi for her husband’s stares — all before jokingly gifting Girardi a pair of underwear to hide “her pretty little p—.”

“I’m not sure that Dorit is sincere,” Girardi said, looking back on Kemsley’s Hong Kong apology. “I’m not sure that she or PK have understood what they’ve done. With this whole thing of, ‘Erika was trying to seduce me or Erika was trying to come on to me.’ I think Dorit should be held accountable for the words that come out of her mouth. She’s got to show me that she’s worth having a friendship with.”

But she might not want to hold her breath, because Kemsley has no intention of making peace.

“Erika, you’ve been an ice queen the last four months with zero emotion. Suddenly you have all of these feelings?” Kemsley said, recounting the Hong Kong brawl to PK. “She’s telling me, ‘You call my husband to apologize and I want your husband to call my husband to apologize.’ ”

“Why would I call her husband?” PK wondered. “She should call her husband because she doesn’t see him very often. Check in. ‘How you doing, Tom? It’s been six months.’ ”

Kemsley may not be prepared to apologize, but at least Girardi and Davidson’s friendship is back on track. “The cool thing about Erika and me and our friendship is that we kind of get each other,” Davidson said. “Even though that happened and it was a big moment, we’re back to normal.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.