Eric Stonestreet Gushes Over Pediatric Nurse Girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer: 'She Calms Me'

Eric Stonestreet is a man in love!

In August, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the actor is dating pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer — and during an appearance on Wednesday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Modern Family star opened up about the blossoming romance.

“Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage,” said Ellen DeGeneres. “She’s a nurse. That’s a good thing for you, because you’re a hypochondriac.”

“I’m a big baby, too,” confessed Stonestreet, 46. “She calms me — she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person.”

“You can tell, right? What are you looking at, ma’am?!” he jokingly shouted a woman in the audience before reassuring her: “My nurse girlfriend will take care of you.”

Stonestreet and Schweitzer started dating after meeting during the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in June.

“They are very happy to have met each other,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re enjoying spending time together.”

And Schweitzer isn’t the only new addition to Stonestreet’s life: He also recently adopted a rescue dog, Roscoe.

“So you have a new woman in your life and you have a new man in your life — I love this,” continued DeGeneres.

“It’s Hollywood, baby!” quipped Stonestreet. “You know us, we’re a bunch of crazies.”

“I got him from a rescue called Wags and Walks, and he was found in the streets of Pico Rivera at three months old,” he continued. “He came into the house, and he saved me. I love the saying, ‘Do we rescue them, or do they rescue us?’ — he definitely brought me back. I lost [my old dog] Coleman a year ago. I met this guy a year to the date that Coleman passed, not on purpose. So he came into my life for a reason and I thank him. He’s a great guy.”

