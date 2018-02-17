Rebecca Gayheart Files for Divorce From Eric Dane After 14 Years of Marriage

Rebecca Gayheart has filed for divorce from Eric Dane after 14 years of marriage.

Gayheart, best known for films such as Jawbreaker and Scream 2, filed on Friday in Los Angeles according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Representatives for Gayheart, 46, and Dane, 45, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Gayheart cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split but did not say when they separated, instead the date of separation was listed as “TBD.”

The actress is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two daughters: 7-year-old Billie and 6-year-old Georgia.

The Jawbreaker star is also seeking spousal support, according to the divorce documents.

Gayheart and the former Grey’s Anatomy star married in 2004 and have faced a number of challenges since then.

Rebecca Gayheart and Actor Eric Dane with daughters Georgia and Billie Beatrice Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In 2009, an intimate video of Dane, Gayheart and another woman was released without their knowledge. Two years later, Dane entered into rehab for an addiction to painkillers following a sports injury.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2014, the actor said, “We’ve all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca.”

Of his family life, Dane said he feels happiest when he’s at home with them.

“I never had a family, and now I do,” he said, noting his father died when he was 7. “I know I’m a very lucky guy.”

Last year, he opened up about his battle with depression on the Today show where he spoke candidly about his struggles, which forced him to take a break from his TNT show The Last Ship.

“I took some time off — I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me,” he said. “I felt very conflicted about it because I didn’t really feel like I had anything to be depressed about.”

“Now I take a medication called Pristiq, which I thought just sounded like a good mood,” he added. “And the depression is gone.”

Dane rose to fame as Dr. Mark Sloan in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. His character was killed off in 2012 after six years on the show.