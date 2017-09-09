Ousted Fox News Anchor Eric Bolling’s 19-Year-Old Son Dead in Apparent Suicide: Report

The 19-year-old son of Fox News host and contributor Eric Bolling was found dead on Friday.

The Huffington Post reported Saturday that Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. died in Boulder, Colorado, where, according to his Facebook, he was studying economics at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

“Very sad news, Eric Bolling’s son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking,” HuffPo contributor Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter. “The one thing I heard from people consistently: he was a devoted dad.”

Chase was Bolling’s only son with wife Adrienne. Representatives for the family have not immediately returned PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While a cause of death has not been confirmed, sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Eric died via suicide.

Boulder police wouldn’t confirm to PEOPLE the identification of the person’s death but did say that there was a death under investigation. They directed inquiries of the cause of death to the coroner, who was not available to comment.

“It is still under investigation,” Sgt. Nick Smetzer tells PEOPLE. “The death investigation is being done by us in coordination with the coroner.”

Cops also confirmed to PEOPLE that a call regarding the death came into police on Friday and the investigation is being conducted at the 900 block on east 28th street, which is near campus.