A college friend of Eric Chase Bolling, Jr., the son of ousted Fox News host Eric Bolling, said she would be surprised if the 19-year-old committed suicide – as some outlets reported following the news of his death.

The friend, who asked to remain anonymous when speaking to the Daily Camera of Boulder, Colorado, described Eric Chase as someone who “lived life to the fullest.”

“He was your average college student,” she said. “Just an awesome guy.”

The student said Eric Chase was not shy about the fact his father worked for Fox News for 10 years.

“He would always talk about his dad being on Fox News,” she said. “It’s not like I really cared, since I just wanted to be his friend. But he talked about it, and he was proud of his dad. He said he had the life that he had due to his father.”

Bolling came under fire in August after a HuffPost report revealed he allegedly sent unsolicited inappropriate text messages to female colleagues, TIME reported. Bolling sued the reporter who broke the story in response — launching a $50 million defamation lawsuit.

The Specialists host was first suspended from Fox in August pending an internal investigation. On Friday, the same day as Eric Chase’s death, the network announced they were parting ways with Bolling.

However, Eric Chase’s friend said she doesn’t believe his father’s job scandal would have impacted him to kill himself.

“That’s not the Eric we know,” she said. “Yes, he cared about his dad, but he was a strong man. He’d faced adversity before and he always came back stronger than ever before.”

Boulder police wouldn’t confirm to PEOPLE the identification of the person’s death but did say that there was a death under investigation. They directed inquiries of the cause of death to the coroner, who was not available to comment.

“It is still under investigation,” Sgt. Nick Smetzer told PEOPLE. “The death investigation is being done by us in coordination with the coroner.”

Cops also confirmed to PEOPLE that a call regarding the death came into police on Friday and the investigation is being conducted at the 900 block on east 28th street, near the University of Colorado campus where Eric Chase attended school.

Bolling said on Saturday that there were “no signs of self-harm” and that the family was awaiting autopsy results following reports that his son took his own life.

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

In a statement released on Saturday, Fox News expressed their sadness over Bolling’s loss.

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Several TV commentators, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity, also expressed their condolences on social media.