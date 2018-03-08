Eric Bolling is remembering his late son, who died six months ago at the age of 19 from an accidental opioid overdose.

In a heartfelt tweet on Thursday, the former Fox News host paid tribute to his only child, Eric Chase, who died Sept. 8 in Boulder, Colorado, where he was studying economics at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

“6 months ago today I lost my college sophomore, my only child, my son, my best friend,” Eric, 55, tweeted.

He also shared an important message with parents and children who may come face-to-face with the opioid crisis.

“To parents: ‘Not my child’ syndrome is dangerous and deadly,” he continued. “To kids: ‘One pill can kill.’ #opioidcrisis.”

Eric Chase’s cause of death was ruled an accidental “mixed drug intoxication” after authorities discovered cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and opioid drugs in his system. The Boulder County Coroner’s report confirmed that the opioid drugs fentanyl and cyclopropyl fentanyl were found in his system.

Fentanyl, the same drug that killed music icon Prince, is classified as a Schedule II drug by the federal government, and its medical uses are typically pain management following surgery or for chronic pain. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Cyclopropyl fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is chemically similar to fentanyl but is not intended for human or animal use.

The same day that Eric Chase’s body was discovered, Fox News parted ways with the elder Bolling after a Huffington Post report revealed in August that he allegedly sent unsolicited inappropriate text messages to female colleagues. He sued the reporter who broke the story in response, launching a $50 million defamation lawsuit. An attorney for the journalist, Yashar Ali, has demanded the lawsuit be dropped, calling it “utterly devoid of merit.”

Following the tragic death of his son, Eric is now raising awareness about the opioid crisis. On the 100-day anniversary of Eric Chase’s passing, his father called attention to he issue.

“Eric Chase passed 100 days ago,” he said. “Last night, a friend contacted me — his son died of an opioid overdose also. This is a national epidemic. I am a warrior in the fight to save our kids from this killer.”